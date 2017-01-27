Donation helps Bentley teen's dreams take flight

Hard work has paid off for Addisen Hildebrandt.

The 16-year-old from Bentley was awarded a cheque by the Lacombe Flying Club in recognition of his volunteer work and to help get him one step closer to earning his own pilot’s licence.

A man of few words, himself, Hildebrandt said it felt great to get the cheque, which he was surprised with Tuesday afternoon.

“I just got help starting my flight training. I finally get to live my dream,” he said, adding being a pilot has been a goal of his for as long as he can remember.

He says he’ll probably fly before he drives, and has a goal of flying for Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF).

“It’s a missionary airline where you fly all over the world giving medical aid, sharing the love of God,” he said.

MAF Canada is a non-profit Christian organization providing aviation, communications and technology services to ore than 1,000 Christian and humanitarian agencies around the world. It also operated the largest fleet in the world of single engine airplanes, specifically Cessnas. They operate primarily in third world countries in medical relief capacities.

While the cheque was a welcome surprise, it was something Hildebrandt had definitely earned.

“Addisen has been very helpful around the airport,” said the flying club’s Keith Vandenbrink. “He’s washed airplanes, pushed airplanes, mowed grass, fixed airplanes and tractors and I don’t know what else.

“The idea came from the membership here and we picked up on it and are acting on it.”