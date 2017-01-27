Blackfalds approves Oil and Gas Awareness Day

The Town of Blackfalds will be proclaiming its own Oil and Gas Awareness Day.

To be held Feb. 13, 2017, which will mark the 70th anniversary of the Leduc No. 1 oil discovery, the decision was made unanimously by council during its regular council meeting Tuesday, but it wasn’t without some debate.

Coun. Richard Poole originally was not in favour of declaring Oil and Gas Awareness Day due to council’s previous guidelines for proclamations.

“I think that most of the requests we have for proclamations are very valid and have a lot of support within the province and they are valid causes. Council has chosen not to proceed with the basis that unless there’s a group that is supporting it in some way, shape or form, we don’t declare it,” said Poole.

“I’m struggling with the fact we are breaking our standard approach to doing things within our community.”

Previous proclamations declared in the Town of Blackfalds have included National Public Works Week, Volunteer Week and Seniors Week as well as others involving crime and fraud prevention.

Coun. Dean Wigmore, however, felt differently about honouring the oil sector.

“I guess for me it’s different because it does affect so many members in our community and I don’t think it costs us anything other than time and to put something on Facebook,” he said. “I think it’s recognition of those who do work in the oil and gas industry in our town.”

Coun. Will Taylor agreed.

“I think the oil and gas industry has taken a lot of attack from the provincial government, from the federal government,” he said. “I think this is a matter of national pride…I feel it’s appropriate it be done.”

Poole said he had nothing but respect for those in the industry and affected by its downturn, but still said that in keeping with council’s past procedures, that he wanted to see a group step forward to put an event on.

Taylor, then, said he had no problem doing something for it.

“I’m part of an organization that has been working to bring factual awareness of the oil and gas industry,” he said. “Whatever we have to do, I have no problems doing it.”

The suggestion brought forth was enough to win over Poole.

Blackfalds Mayor Melodie Stol said she could support the proclamation for one aspect – to help advance a resolution made by the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association (AUMA).

“The Government of Alberta has not recognized AUMA’s resolution. I have no problem proclaiming this in support of AUMA’s resolution,” she said. “The goal is for the province to declare it, Oil and Gas Awareness Day on behalf of the province and leave the individual municipalities out of it.

“This year I have no problem supporting it and hopefully the AUMA resolution is then recognized by government.”

The request for the proclamation was made by the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors looking for participation from individual municipalities. The Alberta Urban Municipalities Association (AUMA) has also submitted a resolution to the Alberta government looking to honour the oil and gas industry at the provincial level.

Community Centre Expansion

The expansion of the Blackfalds Community Centre is proceeding on schedule.

Work on the pilings is underway, according to Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Myron Thompson, while steel is set to arrive on site within the next few weeks.

“Recent mild temperatures are a boost for construction, of course, and the scheduled activities remaining on track,” he said.

The Wadey House project is also moving ahead, with interior insulation and electrical work completed and drywalling underway.

Municipal Census

Council directed administration to proceed with the municipal census for 2017.

The Town of Blackfalds conducts a census annually, with $20,000 allocated in the 2017 budget to conduct it from May 1 – June 30.

Federal Census results are to be released Feb. 8, 2017.