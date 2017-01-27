Lacombe had plenty of accomplishments to be proud of in 2016 and can look forward to another chockablock full year in 2017, according to Mayor Steve Christie.

The mayor delivered the annual State of the City Address at the Lacombe Memorial Centre on Jan. 18.

“Even with the current tough economic times, our community has continued to grow at a steady pace,” said Christie.

Last year, the City completed work on projects such as: planning for the downtown main street replacement and redevelopment; completion of Land Use Bylaw 400; enhanced training programs for our volunteer firefighters; continued water meter replacements; implementation of e-billing for utility customers; completion of the new Lacombe Police Station; road re-construction of Royal Crescent and Regent Close; installation of rectangular rapid flashing beacons and curb extensions at the intersection of Woodland Drive and Maple Bay; a right-turn lane at the Highway 2A service road and Woodland Drive; and the launching the urban hen pilot program.

Another highlight for the mayor was the positive growth of the BOLT Transit, which just concluded its second full year of operations.

“Usage continues to grow, with just under 2000 riders per month,” stated Christie, adding that BOLT advertising revenues also grew sharply, helping cost recovery efforts.

The largest undertaking of 2016, said Christie, was the renovation and expansion of the community sports complex, which began in April and opened its doors as the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex just this past Monday.

“You will be pleased to hear that the City continues to see growth in all types of development and Council continues working hard in these challenging economic times to ensure our city’s prosperity,” reassured Christie.

While the number of building permits issued was down slightly from the previous year, the total value of permits was up significantly, jumping from $45.5 million in November 2015 to $62.2 million in November 2016.

The City also had “a banner year” for multi-family residential construction. Nineteen multi-family housing developments received building permits, compared to just four in 2015.

“This helps to increase the range of more affordable housing stock in the community,” pointed out the mayor, adding that the City also approved two new affordable housing projects, partnering for one with Habitat for Humanity Red Deer Region for two new duxplexes and the other with the Bethany Group and Browood Developments for the Down Payment Assistance Program for first-time homeowners

With that much accomplished last year, the City is showing no signs of slowing down and is looking forward to what the future has in store.

“We can expect 2017 to be a busy and productive year, as we start implementing planned initiatives and a number of capital projects get underway,” said Christie.

The approved 2017 budget comes with a 3.26 per cent increase to the property tax rate, though the mayor pointed out that the tax rate is not formally set until provincial and federal budgets, and school tax requisitions, come out in April, so there may be savings yet to come.

With $22.2 million in the 2017 Capital Budget, the City has 34 projects slated to begin this year.

Two major projects set to get underway are the Downtown Main Street Infrastructure Replacement project and the West Area Servicing project.

The Main Street project has had public input in the pre-design stage and when it comes time to start construction on the project, the mayor said the final design should have emphasis on pedestrian safety, improved parking, and maintaining two-way traffic on 50 Street. The servicing project will see the extension of water and sewer mains to the west area located in the northeast sector of the intersection of the QEII and Highway 12 to facilitate further commercial development. The project would also allow Lacombe County to connect with city services on the west side of QEII.

In addition to highlighting the positives of the previous year and setting the tone for 2017, Christie also announced the release of the City of Lacombe’s 2016 Year in Review, offering a recap of City and Council activities, an easy-to-read breakdown of the 2016 budget, and detailed reports on the achievements of each City department throughout the year.

The Year in Review document is available for free download on the City’s website at http://publications.lacombe.ca/2016YIR/index.html.

