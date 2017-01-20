Wetland remediation

A Red Deer company has been ordered to restore wetlands in Blackfalds by the Alberta Government.

Aurora Heights Management Ltd., a company working on the development of a new subdivision in the town, and two of its directors have been told to restore a wetland that was filled in without permission.

A consultant hired by Aurora Heights Management did make an application to modify the wetland under the Water Act. However, the company directed 3.8 hectares of it be filled in without the application being approved.

The company will have until Jan. 31, 2017 to submit a remedial plan outlining the restoration of the area to its pre-existing condition - or one of equivalent size and condition - for approval.

The will then implement the approved remedial work under the supervision of a qualified environmental professional, and submit a monitoring and restoration plan by March 31, 2017.

The monitoring plan will be conducted annual for at least two growing seasons to determine if the restoration has been successfully achieved.