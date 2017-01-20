Take it off program launches at Gull Lake

Anglers at Gull Lake are now encouraged to register their ice huts as part of the Take if Off program.

The voluntary program is geared towards informing those fishing throughout the winter months of the impact leaving their huts on the ice can have on the environment and lake as temperatures rise in the spring.

According to Lacombe County’s Environmental Coordinator Monica Boudreault, Take it Off is new to Gull Lake, but not the region.

The first Take it Off program was started in Sylvan Lake by the Sylvan Lake Management Committee, and is being expanded due to its success.

“When it first started a few years ago, there was about 20 or so fish huts left on Sylvan Lake. Last year, with the program going for the last few years, there was no huts left on the ice,” said Boudreault.

“With us seeing how well its gone at Sylvan Lake, we decided to bring it to Gull Lake this year and see how well that goes and possibly bring it to Buffalo Lake, as well, next year.”

In the past, ice huts have been left on Gull Lake. County crews have either moved them to the side, or taken them to the dump, but this way the owners can be contacted and reminded to remove them.

“Through this program we want to educate some of the anglers out there,” said Boudreault. “There is a lot of debris associated with [ice huts] going through the ice, so they can be a hazard to boaters in the summertime as well as swimmers. Also, a lot of times there’s things like oil and other chemicals you don’t want entering the lake, and again, it’s not good in the summertime when people are swimming in the lake.

“There’s a lot of environmental issues with it.”

She added, however, that the benefits to registering huts didn’t lie solely with the health of the lake and the people and animals that use it. The program can help protect property from theft and vandalism, which is an ongoing issue for those who live near the lake.

“It’s a good way for us to contact anyone who may be registered with the program and let them know so they can go out and clean things up and file a report.”

Registration is free of charge and can be completed on the Lacombe County website (www.lacombecounty.ca) or by calling the County Office at (403)782-8959. A registration number, to be displayed either on the outside of each hut, will then be issued.

Registrants will only be required to complete the process once, as the number will be valid in future years.

March 31st is the arbitrary date to have huts removed from the ice, but the date can move depending on how long winter weather lingers.

The program is being implemented through the partnership of Lacombe County with Ponoka County and the summer villages of Parkland Beach and Gull Lake.

Lacombe County and Sylvan Lake have a similar partnership, and those looking to register their ice hut for Sylvan Lake can visit www.sylvanlake.ca/take-it-off.