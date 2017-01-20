Seize the moment with determination

In these difficult times, we must remind ourselves who we are and what we do. We are Albertans; we don’t succeed because of government, we succeed in spite of government. Providence has not placed our future in any government official’s hands. Rather, the future belongs to us, providing that we seize the moment.

This New Year provides us with an opportunity to take back what has always been ours. Choosing the right path forward is vital, but choosing is just the first step. Even more important is the determination with which we proceed down this path. Seizing the moment requires fortitude. It requires faith in each other. It requires resolution.

Our focus as your official opposition this first quarter is to continue to be the opposition you elected us to be, and to prepare for government transition following the next election. We will be meeting in Calgary this month, to continue to build an agenda for the freedom and opportunity of Alberta. We do not believe Albertans want to return the ghost of government past, nor continue with the ghost of government present, but they are searching for a government future that will work for them. To create an environment where hard work, innovation and investment are encouraged so that good jobs lead us into a prosperous hopeful future.

Our present government is working against you and above you. Businesses in the riding are seriously considering leaving the province because of higher taxes, minimum wage increases and bureaucratic barriers to bright new beginnings. When businesses move, it leaves a wake of unemployment, despair for families and lack of social infrastructure for community social well-being. My friends, hope is better than fear. Optimism is better than despair. For you know that when your faith is tested, your endurance has a chance to grow.

The government has decided to begin a 3rd session of the 29th Legislature with a new throne speech to be given at 3:00 pm Thursday, March 2, 2017. We do not know the details of what their agenda will be except, generally, to advance their purposes of seeing Alberta as a Socialist “Collective,” to quote one of their members speaking in the House. This will include rolling out the details of how they will redistribute the Billions of Carbon Tax collected, on green energy projects. They are collecting a lot of your money to give away. Those who are cynical tell me they will give out money now, before the next election, so you will vote for them. What can you do to move Alberta in the right direction? You need to speak to the political values that matter to you.

Conservative people have been the sleeping giant for far too long. When all is going well people go to sleep. Well, it is time to awaken. Get involved. Sieze the future for a better Alberta.

Join the movement of the right people for the right reasons. You can be part of the coming new day, the new compassionate and self-reliant Alberta.

In February, I will be hosting a Meet and Greet in both Ponoka and in Blackfalds – further details will be advertised in the local papers.

As your MLA my top priorities include meeting with and listening to local constituents. Please feel free to contact my office at 403-782-7725 or by e-mail Lacombe.ponoka@assembly.ab.ca or drop in for a chat at 101, 4892 46 street, Lacombe, AB T4L 2B4. I look forward to meeting you.