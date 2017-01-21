New distillery ready to launch in Lacombe

Lacombe will soon see the return of a grain elevator.

Perhaps not in a literal sense, but the nostalgia and sense of small-town community spirit symbolized by the iconic buildings is being bottled by what will be the city’s first and only distillery, Old Prairie Sentinel Distillery.

In fact, it will be right on the label of every product they sell.

The newest addition to Central Alberta’s ever-growing hub of locally crafted beer and spirits is set to open in the upcoming weeks, but it has been in the works since last May.

“The process is pretty slow with the provincial governing bodies and the federal hoops we have to jump through,” said Rob Gugin, who’s half of the current two-man operation with his partner, Steve Dick. “It’s taken quite a bit to get here, but we’re pretty ecstatic to just have opening right around the corner.”

Turning the simple idea into an actual facility might have been slow-going, but the timing of it perhaps couldn’t be better for the pair.

The distillery was originally going to be located 20 minutes south in Red Deer near a brewery there. The more they looked into rent and the logistics of the operation, they began to wonder if there was a more suitable space.

They found a bay for rent on Kijiji in Lacombe, right next to Blindman Brewing. They looked at the building, told the landlord they’d take it, only to be told the brewery was going to expand into the bay they were going to take.

By a twist of fate, however, they still managed to secure a location east of the tracks.

“We were devastated. Literally four hours later, [the landlord] called back and said there’s another business that’s moving in that building and gave their notice,” said Gugin. “We built it into our business plan that it would be a really good idea to be close to a brewery and we really like what Blindman does. There’s nobody better.”

It wasn’t the only twist of fate in creating the distillery, either.

Once, it might have been a brewery, given Gugin’s own background in brewing, but with three to four opening every month in 2016 in the province alone they began looking at what they could do that was similar.

Dialogue about opening a distillery really began when Dick gave Gugin papers he’d once found playing with a friend inside a grain elevator he’d believed to be recipes for beer.

Instead, they discovered they were actually recipes for moonshine.

The incident was just one part of why the name ­— Old Prairie Sentinel — was chosen.

After they began making the distillery become a reality, Gugin read an article about a local farming couple who paid to have the pioneer Mintlaw grain elevator moved to their farm just north of Blackfalds. Since, however, they’d sold the farm and the new owners were looking to demolish it. A similar fate befell the Menaik elevator in Ponoka County.

“I have a penchant for anything that’s old and rusty and decrepit. I really like old stuff,” he said. “This grain elevator really spoke to me.”

Taking the stories into consideration, they settled on the slang term for a grain elevator — a prairie sentinel — to use as the company’s name.

“I pushed really hard to name it [Old Prairie Sentinel] but I had no idea that most people don’t know what it is,” he said.

“The reason why they were called that was one stood outside of every little town in the prairies…You could always tell what kind of community you were driving through because there was this big structure overseeing the community.

“To us, it made sense because we’re traditionalists. We wanted to pay tribute to the community, the small-town feel. Even through Lacombe’s a city, it’s smaller and community-based.”

The new distillery will certainly add a little more diversity to the city’s already eclectic and tight-knit local business scene.

When the distillery opens, consumers will be able to find products like Prairie Berry Dry Gin, and Barrel Spice Distilled Gin, as well as Premium Single Malt Vodka and Pickled Pepper Flavoured Vodka from a front retail office.

Rum is also being made, but as it must age for at least a year by law, it won’t be available until next year.

Still, Gugin said he’s happy to join the community and create partnerships and relationships with others.

“I’m ecstatic. This has been a dream of mine personally for 16-17 years. To be standing in the building and doing my thing is amazing,” he said.

“The relationship we’ve already developed with Blindman is amazing. They’re super supportive and over here all the time asking if they can help…Cilantro and Chive has been outstanding. There’s been a few people who’ve really reached out to us and told us they’re really excited for us. It’s an amazing feeling.”

A soft opening is slated for Jan. 27-28, with a tentative opening date set for Jan. 31. However, area residents are encouraged to watch the Old Prairie Sentinel Distillery Facebook page and website (www.opsd.ca) for exact dates or contact them for more information.