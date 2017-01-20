Miracle baby Lacombe’s first of the year

The first baby born every year is always special, but for one Central Albertan couple, the newest addition to their family was nothing short of miraculous.

A year ago, adding another child to their family was seemingly out of the question for Shaun and Amanda Knowles, the latter of which had previously undergone a tubal ligation procedure.

On Jan. 11, however, they happily welcomed Briella Knowles at the Lacombe at the Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre.

“We were literally praying for another baby, because I wasn’t done. I didn’t feel finished,” said Amanda Knowles, the mother of the Lacombe’s first baby of 2017.

“It was an answer to prayer.”

They’d looked at adoption, but the restrictions and additional costs were difficult for the couple to proceed with it.

“It’s like buying a kid; $40,000 to adopt a child,” said Shaun Knowles.

“I said, ‘you know what, God can prepare things.’ She’s fixed, basically, her tubes are tied — that guy can put this together.

“I prayed in January, I prayed that prayer he could put it together and in June she’s carrying a baby.”

After Amanda’s cesarean section last week, the doctor — the same one who had done the tubal ligation procedure — said it looked like she’d never had the procedure at all.

“It’s pretty cool. She’s a huge blessing,” she said. “All of vour kids are, but she’s really been a blessing, prayed for. She’s literally our miracle.”

Weighing approximately 7lbs. 8oz. at birth, according to information provided by Alberta Health Services, she was the couples’ biggest baby.

Briella is the youngest of the couple’s four children together, joining Meleyah, 3, Rebekah, 6, and Miley, 9, as well as Shaun Knowles’ daughter from a previous relationship, Megan, 17.

With so many already part of the family, the don’t think they newest addition will be too hard for their other children to get used to.

“They’re excited — the older two are,” she said. “Meleyah is still not sure what to do or make of it. She’s constantly kissing her, but I think as the weeks go on, she’ll get used to no longer being the baby.”

Although the couple, and their five girls, two cats and plethora of fish all live in Red Deer, they spend a good portion of their time in Lacombe.

Originally, they lived in Blackfalds as Shaun works for the Town. They then spent a period of time living in Stettler before finally making the move to Red Deer.

They maintained their doctor - Dr. Matthew Unger - in Lacombe.

“We live here, but we do everything in Lacombe,” she said, adding they’ve rarely been at the Red Deer Regional Hospital, choosing to make the commute.

“It’s a lost faster. It’s a more personal hospital. It’s smaller and people are just a lot more friendly.”