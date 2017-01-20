ALUS Canada and Lacombe County partner up

Lacombe County’s agricultural producers looking to improve their ecosystem services can breath a little easier - and perhaps a little cleaner.

Alternative Land Use Services (ALUS) Canada, a national program focused on supporting landowners, ranchers and other ag industry producers in their efforts to improve ecosystems on their land offically partnered with Lacombe County last Thursday.

The partnership will bring a program to the county to give area producers the support they need, as well as identify where the county needs to improve.

“The ALUS Lacombe County Program will provide financial and technical support to Lacombe County’s agricultural producers and landowners, in return for the estabilishment and active management of ALUS projects on their lands,” said Lacombe County Agricultural Fieldman and ALUS Coordinator for Lacombe County Dion Burlock in a release.

The program is voluntary for local landowners and agricultural producers and will be overseen by a Partnership Advisory Committee. The committee will review and approve ag producers and land owner-delivered projects and provide recommendations for agricultural conservation programming in the county.

Lacombe County is the 22nd community in Canada to partner with ALUS, and just the 10th in Alberta.

Those looking for more information can visit the Lacombe County website, ALUS website, or call Dion Burlock at (403) 782-8959.

Canada 150 celebration funding

County council approved guidelines for their Canada 150 Anniversary Celebration Funding program.

A total of $50,000 will be allocated through the program, with applications accepted from urban municipalities and community organizations both within the municipalities and county.

A total of $15,694 will be available for the City of Lacombe, while $11,726 will be allocated to the Town of Blackfalds.

The Town of Bentley, Village of Alix and Village of Clive will each be allocated $1,644, while Eckville will have $1,744 available. Summer villages of Gull Lake, Birchcliff, Sunbreaker Cove and Half Moon Bay will all have $822 and Lacombe County has $12,715 allocated.

Interested groups and municipalities are required to apply by March 17, 2017.

Land Use Bylaw and

Municipal Development Plan

Council gave their approval of the draft Land Use Bylaw and Municipal Development Plan for public feedback and input.

Public hearings will be held as follows:

• April 3 from 12 p.m.until 8:30 p.m. at the Lacombe County Administration Building

• April 6 from 4 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Gilby Hall.

• April 10 from 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Tees Hall.

Redesignation of land

Council gave second reading to a bylaw that will change the zoning of approximately 8.77 hectares of land from agricultural to district for Summerland Leisure Park.

A public hearing was held prior to second reading.

County to enter franchise agreement

Council gave second and third reading to a bylaw authorizing the entry into a Natural Gas Distribution Franchise Agreement with ATCO Gas.

At a regular meeting last May, the freacnhise fee was set at 12.6 per cent in lieu of taxes to be paid to the county on a semi-annual basis.