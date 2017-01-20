LPS arrests three in break and enter

On the 10th of January at approximately 4:34 a.m. the Lacombe Police received a report of an intrusion alarm from a business located at #5 – 4801 63 St. in Lacombe.

Police immediately attended the location where a vehicle with three occupants was observed leaving the area. Police conducted a vehicle stop as other members attended to the location.

Upon arrival at the location it was determined that a break and enter had occurred and that electronic items were missing.

Further investigation resulted in the occupants of the vehicle being arrested for break and enter and the property that had been stolen was recovered.

Other items were also located which were linked from two earlier break and enters in Red Deer.

Police also seized a loaded sawed off shotgun and counterfeit currency.

The two males and lone female occupants of the vehicle have been charged with numerous offences under the Criminal code.

• Courtney Darlene Reid (20 yrs.) from Red Deer, Alta. has been charged with the following four offences:

- Break and Enter and theft– One count

- Possession of Break in instruments – One count

- Possession of stolen property – One count

- Possession of Counterfeit Money – One count

• Ryan Robert Latreille (36 yrs.) from Red Deer, Alta. has been charged with the following 13 offences:

- Break and Enter and theft– One count

- Possession of Break in instruments – One count

- Possession of stolen property – One count

- Break and Enter with Intent - One count

- Unauthorized possession of a firearm - Two counts as well as four other Firearms offences

- Possession of Stolen Property - Three counts

• Robert Theus Handy (26 yrs.) from Red Deer, Alta. has been charged with the following nine offences:

- Break and Enter and theft– One count

- Possession of Break in instruments – One count

- Possession of stolen property – One count

- Breach of release conditions – Three counts

- Fail to comply with Probation order - Three counts

Latreille and Handy were remanded in custody with their next court appearance scheduled for Jan. 20 in Red Deer Provincial Court.

Reid was released from custody on an undertaking with her next court appearance scheduled for Feb. 11 in Red Deer Provincial Court.

“Response time to this alarm was almost immediate which resulted in the apprehension of the parties involved and speaks to the benefits of having our own dispatch again” commented Acting Chief Lorne Blumhagen.

-Lacombe Police Service