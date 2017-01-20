Laying the foundations for growth in Lacombe

As we embark on a new year filled with hope, expectation and excitement for our community, I would like some time to reflect on some of the City of Lacombe’s many accomplishments in 2016, and take a peek at initiatives planned for 2017.

We have much to be thankful for, especially in our community’s resilience during these challenging economic times. I am proud of the kindness and generosity shown by our residents, who donated their money, time and talents to help their fellow Lacombians in need, especially over the holiday season. Your community spirit is an inspiration to us all.

I am also proud of the City’s achievements in 2016: from undertaking major construction projects to maintain and enhance our built infrastructure; laying the foundation for future growth through responsible and sustainable planning; adding to the richness of our community by hosting a number of community events and festivals, and maintaining reliable service delivery to our residents.

Major highlights include the ongoing Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex renovation project. I am pleased to report that the project is on time and on budget. The main doors are expected to open to the public during the week of January 22, and the existing dressing room renovations and hallway widening will begin in the spring. The project is expected to be completed by the summer.

The City also conducted its first-ever naming rights sponsorship campaign to help reduce project borrowing costs, and on behalf of Council, I thank all sponsors who stepped up to support this much-valued community facility. To date, the campaign has received $591,000 in sponsorships.

We are also inviting local and area residents and businesses to contribute to the renovations. A donation appeal is underway, and donations of $500 or more will be recognized on the Donor Wall. For more information, please visit www.lacombe.ca/donate.

2016 also saw the completion of the new Lacombe Police Station, located at 5301 Wolf Creek Drive. The 16,000 sq. ft. facility gives our municipal police force the much needed space and modern technology to deliver quality, effective services to our residents now and into the future.

It has also allowed for the transition of police dispatching back to Lacombe, which means that police can respond quicker to calls.

Looking forward, we can expect 2017 to be a busy and productive year, as we start implementing planned initiatives, and a number of capital projects get underway.

Construction will begin this spring on the Main Street infrastructure replacement program. Due to its deteriorated condition, the sanitary sewer main in the downtown core on Main Street (50 Avenue) – from 53 Street to Highway 2A – will be replaced. The project will also include downtown parking and pedestrian safety improvements.

Work will begin on the West Area Servicing Project, which includes the extension of water and sewer mains from Woodland Drive and Fairway Drive west to the City’s corporate boundaries, to help facilitate the Midway subdivision development along Highway 2. The project will also allow for service connections by Lacombe County for their lands on the west side of the highway.

Finally, I am pleased to report that construction will start this year on the regional wastewater transmission system to send wastewater from Lacombe and Blackfalds to the City of Red Deer Wastewater Treatment Plan, with subsequent discharge into the Red Deer River.

This regional wastewater line has long been a top priority for the City of Lacombe, and we are very thankful for the collaboration and support from our federal, provincial and municipal partners for this important infrastructure project, which will yield immediate economic benefits in terms of employment during construction, and will provide for much-needed long-term sustainability in addressing Lacombe’s critical wastewater needs

As one of Alberta’s newest cities, I believe that we are just beginning to realise our great potential, and as mayor, I remain committed to working with my fellow Council members and City staff to help better the lives of our residents.