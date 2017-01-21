Gymnastics club seeing success in second year

Lacombe is considered a hub for sports and the arts, but it’s quickly becoming a centre for the more artistic sports, too.

One doesn’t have to look further than the Artistique Gymnastics Club for proof.

The club is only in its second year running, but has already jumped from 188 area athletes, to 230. Many of those athletes aren’t from within the city, either. They make the commute.

“We have kids who come from Rimbey, Ponoka, Bashaw, Stettler. We have a whole group of kids in our competitive program who travel from Red Deer,” said Artistique Gymnastics’ founder and coach, Darlene Boyko. “We made a big jump. We maxed out classes in the fall.”

With the large number of gymnastics clubs and related studios in the area — from cheerleading academies, to dance and rhythmic gymnastics — it’s a testament to the culture of positive, progressive development in a sport that provides the fundamentals for other athletic activities.

Part of fostering that environment has come directly from creating a permanent gymnastics facility, where equipment doesn’t need to be set up and taken down, as it is at many other clubs.

“We were all at a different club at one point. The set-up and take down was brutal. It was exhausting. It was hard to get into coaching because you’d look at the clock and know you’d have to tear it all down again in two hours,” said Boyko.

“The morale in this place is amazing. We walk in, we walk out. The kids feel it, too. The coaches are happier – we’re excited again. It makes a huge difference.”

Artistique gymnastics features a sprung floor, which helps athletes and coaches alike alleviate a bit of the strain on their bodies.

“There’s no constant impact. It makes a big difference on their bodies,” she said. “You’ll see the athletes rebound a lot higher, too.”

The club is home to 32 competitive athletes which compete on beam, vault, uneven bars and floor. Last week, they began brushing off the rust after the Christmas break and started gearing up for their competitive season.

“Right now, we’re still working on a lot of new skills,” said Boyko of the competitive gymnasts. “Some girls are still putting skills into their routines that will be new for them this year. Then we’re working on everything from layouts with twists, to double back handsprings and back tucks.”

Competitions begin the end of February in Edmonton. In March they’ll participate in a few meets in Calgary, and host their own March 11-12.

There are big plans for the future, beyond what promises to be a good competitive season.

“We have plans for expansion already. We’re looking at building a whole second level and expanding playschool programming,” she said.

“We’re excited to see what happens. We’ve got a flexibility expert from Cirque Du Soleil coming to do a workshop with us in the fall. We had her here last year – we couldn’t have taken another kid if we wanted to.”

Other new apparatus’ and equipment is being added, too. This year, silks were introduced.

“It’s been fun,” she said. “It’s been fun putting it together, it’s been fun watching it grow.”