Getting closure on the Christmas season

It is a pleasant but also sad thing to go take down the Christmas cards received this past Christmas. Many Christmas greetings come via email these days, but the ones by regular mail and with letters in them are always such a pleasure. In the old days in the U.K., I guess it was the anticipation of seeing the postman walking down the street, a bundle of letters in his hand and a bag full on his back. Was he going to stop at my house? I did miss the postman but I am used to the group of mail boxes by now. Most of ours come from relatives living a long way away, and in my case, from old nursing buddies in the U.K. Collecting them up and re-reading them before putting them away seems to bring closure to the season.

I came across an interesting and amusing article in a magazine recently about ketchup and its viscosity. It seems there was some aggravation expressed about trying to get ketchup out of a bottle when the level gets low so generally one gives it a shake or two. I followed up the original article and learned that shaking a bottle of a liquid to thin it to pour more easily is called “rheology – a science dealing with the deformation and flow of matter.” I guess it is true that it is hard to completely empty the bottle as the ketchup is so thick and has to be shaken hard. So of course someone responds in a next magazine in a letter to the editor and suggests putting in drops of soda (club soda?) and giving it a shake.

Most of us are familiar with the beaver as it seems to be a Canadian symbol and can be seen on many Canadian coins. While it is native to Canada, it is not native to Argentina but in 1946 the Argentine government imported and introduced 50 beavers from Canada. They were intended to be a potential source for creating a commercial fur trading industry and so were released into Cami Lake. Unfortunately, the beaver does not have a natural predator in Argentina as it does in Canada and so the species proliferated and long protected trees are being threatened. Apparently beaver dams also damage roads and cattle grazing pastures. In Canada and the U.S. the natural predators of the beaver, the bear and wolf, keep the population down so we don’t have the same problems.

Although I grew up in the U.K., I never had the opportunity to travel in Europe. I was 10 when the war started and 16 when it ended and travel to Europe was not possible for many years. When I finally did go, in about 1955, we were not allowed to take much money out of the country so it was a not a very luxurious trip and I did a lot of hiking. I went north to the Baltic but never did go south to Spain. However nowadays, this seems to be the getaway place to go to for the Brits as is south to the U.S. for Canadians. I hear from my friends how they love it and the warmth and sunshine. Wonder what Brexit will do for them?

I go to the library a lot. I am a voracious reader and can knit and read at the same time. The new books that are being written will keep us all occupied for some years. When I see all the young children with their books piled under their arms, hurrying to get home to read them, I smile to myself as I remember it being suggested to me that libraries would soon be a thing of the past. Doesn’t look like it as I see the new books and titles being displayed and the crowds that attend the book sales.

Till next week!