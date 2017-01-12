Understanding the value of junior hockey

Perhaps the World Junior Hockey Championships should’ve been billed as the “Dress Like a Seat” tournament.

Don’t get me wrong, the WJHC’s are one of my favourite events of the year, but as someone who grew up in a junior hockey town, low attendance has always been a point of frustration.

This year it was one of the main stories coming out of the tournament, to the point where Hockey Canada said it would rethink their ticket prices as they plan for the 2019 tournament in Vancouver and Victoria.

However, while many are pointing the blame at the price of tickets alone, which ranged from $40 to more than $200 per ticket for a game Canada played in, I think there’s a little more to it.

Were tickets on the high end? Sure. But I also think a lot of so-called hockey fans are underestimating the value and quality of junior hockey.

The truth is, especially in the Toronto and Montreal areas, that many fans aren’t hockey fans ­— they’re NHL fans. They say they live in hockey cities, but the truth is they don’t care about hockey. They care about the Leafs, they care about the Habs. They’re willing to blow hundreds of dollars to sit in the upper bowl of the Bell Centre or the ACC, but $40 for World Juniors? Forget about it.

It’s like they don’t see it as real hockey, a level of sport worth paying to see. “It’s just junior hockey. Lower the price to $5 and then I’ll see it.”

Most of the players, if not all, are NHL-bound. They’re the best under-20 players in the country, but their game is only worth $5 to those in an NHL city? Give the players a little more credit than that. They’re worth more, and the level of play they put on the ice is definitely worth more.

I know I’m not the only one when I say I often prefer watching junior to the NHL. There’s something more pure about the game — a raw level of passion, risk, and creativity in the sport that often disappears once players reach the NHL.

Perhaps there’s not quite the same depth of talent there is at the NHL, not as much finesse or experience, but overall there’s more heart in junior. It’s easy to enjoy a game even when the hometown team is losing, but that seems to be a foreign concept in bigger markets.

As much as it was a shame to see the gold medal decided in a shootout, it’s an even bigger shame that people are unwilling to attend junior games.

I’ve seen people blame the lack of star power at the tournament for low attendance, as though they’ve forgotten the tournament is what has often led to these young players being called stars.

Would Jordan Eberle be the household name he is today without his oh-so-memorable semifinal tying goal with just 5.4 seconds left in the 2009 tournament in Ottawa? Probably not. Would Max Domi be on everyone’s radar if it hadn’t been for his performance at last year’s World Juniors? Hard to say. It’s moments and storylines like that which make the game special, memorable.

Who wouldn’t want to take those moments in? I’ve never balked at paying over $20 to see a regular season junior game, and I certainly wouldn’t turn away from $40 for a World Junior game.

Maybe if NHL fans are so elitist about the junior games and what they’re worth, maybe those markets need to be eliminated from being chosen to host the tournament until they show they’re hockey fans and not just NHL fans.

I’m sure there’s plenty of rinks around the country in cities without NHL teams that could fill the stands and give the juniors the support they deserve.