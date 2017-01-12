Sting bring home gold

The Central Alberta Sting Ringette U16AA team travelled to Cambridge, Ontario this past weekend.

The U16AA team came away with the Gold medal in the U19A division.

In the round robin round, the Sting defeated Mississauga 9-1, West Ferris 5-3 and Owen Sound 6-1. Sting fell short against Kitchener 1-2. Goal scorers against Mississauga were Kianna Doyle and Hannah Murray each scoring three and singles from Alexa Knight, Hannah Morrison and Colby Wagar. Against West Ferris it was Hanna Gill with two goals and Carly Cherniak, Megan Grubb and Wagar with one each. Against Owen Sound, scorers were Saxon Anderson, Ashlin Caine, Cherniak, Gill, Madison Pluister and Wagar. In the only loss in round robin it was Doyle with the only goal.

This put the Sting in second place in the round robin, matching them against third place West Ferris in the semi-final. Sting came out on top 3-2. Scoring for the Sting were Murray with two goals and Doyle with a single.

In the final it was a rematch against the Kitchener team, this time Sting coming out on top 5-3. Scoring in the gold medal victory were Cherniak with two and singles from Doyle, Wagar and Rachel Vandervlis.

McKenna Smalley and Gracie Setters shared goal tending duties for the tournament.

League action

The U19AA Sting squad were back to regular league play with a pair of games coming up short against the Edmonton Elite Open A team 5-6 and to the Relit Open A team 8-10.

Scoring for the Sting against Edmonton Elite were Melissa Misutka and Sydney Cherniak each with two and Mackenzie Lindholm adding a single.

Scoring for Sting against the Relit were Shae-Lyn Baxter and Lindholm each with two and singles from Cherniak, Jaedyn Knight, Emily LeMasurier and Brenna Parent.

Goaltending was split between Baylee Schulhauser and Becca Forrester.

Both the U16AA and U19AA Central Alberta Sting ringette teams will be competing in the Gold Ring Tournament in Calgary Jan. 13-15.