Quality of service and quality of care

Dear Editor:

I am a landlord in Lacombe and I have observed something that I wish to command.

My clients/renters are supported by the Lacombe Action Group and I have had a chance to see a special group of caregivers in action. One of our clients recently passed away and on reflection of the 12 years he spent in our home, I would like to say (and his family agrees) that those were some of the best years of his life. The personal care he received was of a very high quality and in this day and age where some services and qualities of our community are diminishing it is nice to see an example like this.

Thanks to Julie and Barb and staff.

-Leo Reimche, Clive