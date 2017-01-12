Local shop closes doors due to economic slow down

Lacombe’s local business community will become a little smaller at the end of January.

Oh My Garden, a hidden gem even among the community’s many diverse businesses, will see its lights turned off one last time Jan. 31.

While the announcement was made Jan. 1, Alberta’s poor economic climate began factoring in to the decision to close the unique garden accessory and home décor shop months ago.

“My husband and I have been talking about it for probably six months. It was him saying ‘you might have to cut the line’ and I said I’m not doing that, I’m not ready yet. Then it got to the point where I had yet to make a paycheque,” said owner Lorena Zemlak.

“The economy has been brutal for us this last year.”

The idea to open the store, located just south of Tim Hortons on 46 St., began with Zemlak’s fruitless hunt for a simple welcome sign in September several years ago. In 2013, she opened the doors to Oh My Garden, featuring a few garden accessories, and within seven months, the store had grown to over 4,000 square feet and expanded to include décor items, gifts and baubles for any occasion.

“We have everything shiny – anything you need for any moment whether you need a giggle or a tear,” said Zemlak. “There’s no other store like ours. There was nobody that filled that niche.”

In April, the store would’ve celebrated its fourth anniversary, and Zemlak had goals to purchase land, build a bigger store with a small diner for people to gather.

Unfortunately, as the economy spiralled downward, it became harder for her to plan orders in advance.

“We would be ordering for Christmas [in February]. We have to pre-plan and that’s great when the economy is steady but as soon as it goes in the toilet, there are orders coming in and customers aren’t here to purchase them because they have to eat,” she said.

“We were doing really good, had steady increases, and then it just kind of tanked.”

The final straw seemed to be the provincial government’s implementation of the carbon tax, which went into effect the same day Oh My Garden announced it would be closing.

“I certainly think the government is going to make it worse,” she said. “How much am I going to have to charge for my product because now I have to pay all these taxes on it that, in my mind, are just absurd.

“It means my stock gets higher, because my wholesaler stock gets higher and freight gets higher. How can you win?”

Still, Zemlak said she hopes the same fate doesn’t befall the city’s other businesses.

“I really hope it doesn’t, I really do, but it wouldn’t surprise me [if other businesses close],” she said. “I’m hoping most of them have been in business long enough to handle the ups and downs, whereas we’re still building.

“To hit a crunch like this ­— we can’t survive.”

She said she isn’t sure what’s next for her, and is simply trying to focus on taking things one day at a time as the end of the month draws closer.

“My heart and soul is in this store. If you pulled up some of these floorboards, you’d find my blood, sweat and tears under them,” Zemlak said. “It’s hard on me for sure.”

While closing the store certainly wasn’t the ideal situation, it weighs a little heavier on her heart when thinking of her staff, who will soon find themselves out of a job, along with many other Albertans.

“I’ve got the best team you’ll ever find,” she said. “I really want my girls looked after. I’ll figure things out, but what are they going to do? There’s not a lot out there.”

What she’ll miss the most, however, is the customers, many of which have already begun to write their farewells and well wishes in the store’s guestbook and Facebook page.

“I love our customers. They really are fantastic,” she said. “I have one – she brings a tear to my eye – who’s going in for lung surgery. She can barely breath but she came in the other day and said she couldn’t not come in before we left.

“That’s going to be the real story when we’re sitting down and going through our guestbook on the last day. Our customers have become our family. We see them all the time. That’s how it really affects people.”