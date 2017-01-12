Lacombe man wanted by RCMP

Ponoka RCMP have been investigating a series of criminal actions in and around the Lacombe and Ponoka area that have resulted in an arrest warrant for Matthew Robert John MacDonald, 31, and a charge against Spencer Collin Black, 19.

On Dec. 13, 2016 Ponoka RCMP received a complaint from a local dealership that a GMC Sierra vehicle was stolen from their parking lot. Police were able to locate the vehicle near Bashaw where it had became disabled after being involved in collision with a fence.

The suspect was witnessed fleeing the scene by RCMP members. Members of the Ponoka, Bashaw, and Stettler RCMP detachments, with assistance of Police Dog Services, tracked the suspect to a nearby farm where a Dodge Ram had been stolen.

On Dec. 14, 2016 at approximately 3:45 a.m., Ponoka RCMP noticed a maroon truck going north bound on 46 St. that failed to stop at a stop sign. When police attempted to stop the truck, it fled at an estimated speed of 190 km/h.

At around 4:05 a.m., Ponoka RCMP received a complaint of two males on a rural property located on Range Road 263 checking the doors of outbuildings. The suspects then left in a Chevrolet truck. When the complainant went outside to check his property he could hear the truck north of his residence and advised police the truck sounded as if it was stuck.

Police arrived and located a maroon truck stuck in the snow at on Township Road 424 in Ponoka County which had been abandoned by the suspects. The maroon Chevrolet truck was reported stolen from Lacombe on Dec. 10, 2016. A stolen license plate was also located on the truck which was off a stolen vehicle. Further investigation by the Ponoka RCMP revealed that the suspects had since stolen a silver Chevrolet Silverado truck from that same residence after abandoning the maroon truck.

At 5:23 a.m. police were called to a Ponoka tow yard advising that the yard had been broken into and a white Ford F350 truck was stolen. The complainant stated he had attended the yard in response to an alarm and parked his vehicle in front of the gate, however, the white Ford F350 truck rammed through the gate, hit the complainant’s vehicle and caused damage to his gate and truck. The vehicle then reversed and drove through the fence at the east side of the yard.

At 6:06 a.m. RCMP received a complaint that a white truck, matching the description of the Ford F350, was stuck in a ditch on Range Road 252 near Ponoka. The complainant advised a male with the truck was requesting a tow from the ditch and was acting abnormally.

A Ponoka RCMP member attended and was advised by the complainant that the male had run into a nearby farm yard. Police searched the farm yard and located one male suspect - 19-year-old Spencer Black, of Joffre. Black was also found to be in possession of break and enter tools, as well as a prohibited weapon (switch blade knife).

Black was charged with a total of 45 criminal offences consisting of:

• 3 counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000.

•5 counts of Adult Driving While Disqualified.

•2 counts of Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

•21 counts of Failure to Comply with Conditions.

•2 counts of Theft Over $5,000.

•2 counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

•1 count of Operation of a Motor Vehicle While being Pursued by Police.

•3 counts of Trespass at Night.

•1 count of Breaking out (after committing) of a business.

•1 count of Failure to Stop or Remain – Person Injured.

•1 count of Adult Disguised with intent to commit offence.

•2 counts of Adult carrying a concealed weapon.

•1 count of Mischief to property.

Further investigation by the Ponoka RCMP revealed the identity of a second suspect, 31-year-old Matthew Robert John MacDonald of Lacombe. Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of MacDonald for the following 14 criminal offences. MacDonald is charged with:

•6 counts of Failing to Comply with Conditions of his Recognizance.

•2 counts of Theft Over $5,000.

•2 counts of Driving While Disqualified.

•2 counts of Trespassing at Night.

•1 count of Breaking, Entering and Committing Theft over $5,000.

•1 count of mischief.

The Ponoka RCMP are continuing this investigation and are requesting public help in locating MacDonald for these crimes. Anyone with any information in regards to this individual is asked to contact their local police.