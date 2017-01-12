Lacombe adjusts snow clearing policy

Changes have been made to the City of Lacombe’s sidewalk snow removal policy.

The adjustments were made following the holiday break, which saw a timely Christmas Eve snowfall result in the municipality being in violation of its own bylaw, which requires residents to clear sidewalks adjacent their home within 48 hours.

The issue was briefly discussed during Lacombe City Council’s regular meeting Monday, where a letter from a landowner highlighted the lack of snow removal as of Dec. 28, 2016.

Acting Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Matthew Goudy explained it wouldn’t have been an issue if the holiday hadn’t fallen on a Sunday, and snowfall hadn’t occurred the day before.

The issue has been rectified going forward.

“We’re going to be scheduling people when there is an extended break where we would be in violation of our own bylaw,” Goudy said. “We’ll make sure there is someone on call and available to go out and clear those city-owned walkways to make sure we are meeting the bylaw.”

In the meantime, however, he said tickets were not issued for the period between Dec. 24 - Jan. 1, given the City itself had not cleared the sidewalks, either.

According to Goudy, the City of Lacombe adopted a proactive, zero tolerance policy for snow removal several years ago in effort to make sure sidewalks were passable for pedestrians.

“There was a lot of complaints from pedestrians that weeks after a snowfall they were still trudging through snow and it made it really unfriendly,” he said. “At that time, council said to be proactive. There’s no warnings, there’s no nothing - straight to a ticket.”

It was reviewed again in 2015, and council maintained the zero-tolerance level, but gave residents and landowners door hangers to warn those already ticketed to clean their sidewalks, or have the walk cleared by a contractor and the bill added to the fine.

The zero tolerance policy won’t change anytime soon, either. Residents and businesses are expected to have sidewalks cleared within 48 hours of snowfall, and those who don’t will receive a fine of $100 for a first offence. For a second offence within six months, the fine will increase to $150, and a third will result in a $200 fine.

Although staff will now be scheduled and on call to clear sidewalks, don’t expect the outdoor rinks to be cleared right away, too.

“Our snow removal policy is on weekends and stats City staff won’t go out and council made that change in respect of the budget,” Goudy said.

“There’s certain services that do need to be provided at all times and clearing some of the trails and skating rinks wasn’t seen as a high enough [priority] that they would bring someone in on overtime.

“We will be doing that for sidewalks adjacent to city-owned properties and following that we do Priority 1 sidewalks, then do Cranna Lake, Royal Oak and some of the recreational facilities.”

Council notes:

City Council gave approval to the partial closure of the Hwy 12 service road east of the Wolf Creek Community Church and west of the Gary Moe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram location on 50 Ave.

Previously, other sections of the service road had been closed, however, an undeveloped portion had been omitted from the closures.

The City applied for the closure to expand the adjacent environmental reserve lot, which encompasses a creek.

A public hearing for the clearing was held, however, no one was in attendance, and no submissions were received.

Council voted 5-1 in favour of the closure with only Coun. Wayne Armishaw voting against.

Lacombe City Council gave first and second reading to the Bylaw 434 which authorizes the establishment of a line of credit.

The line of credit covers operating cash flow issues due to the timing of expenditures, collection of annual taxes. Historically, the City has carried $3,500,000 line of credit available for unforeseen operating expenses that may arise throughout the year.

Once given third and final reading the bylaw will be in effect until Jan. 31, 2018, when a new bylaw will be brought forward to replace it.

Council also gave first and second reading to the City’s 2017 Supplementary Assessment Bylaw.

As the general tax levy is levied in the spring and based off assessments as of Dec. 31, 2016, the tax ignores properties constructed and completed since. The supplementary tax levy accounts for those properties to ensure fairness amongst all properties in the city.

The annual supplementary assessment tax generates approximately $65,000 - $70,000 in taxation and is included in the 2017 operating budget.

The next council meeting will be held Monday, Jan. 23 at 5 p.m. in council chambers.

The following council meeting will be Feb. 13.

