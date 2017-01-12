Generals open 2017 with a win and a loss

The Lacombe Generals opened 2017 with just their second loss of the season, but bounced back Sunday with a 6-2 victory over the Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs.

After a three-week Christmas break, the hometown team was a little out of sync in their first game back, but Generals Head Coach Curtis Austring said his team showed more focus and mental toughness in their second outing of the year.

“We were happy with the effort level on Saturday, but we didn’t execute overall,” Austring said.

“I thought tonight we were focused and we made plays when we had to make plays. There’s still a bit of rust in our game here and we need to get some synergies back after the Christmas break but it was a good rebound game.”

Ryan Kinasewich opened the scoring in the first period, but the second frame was where the Gens took control of the game.

Jesse Todd scored a short handed goal, before the Chiefs responded on the power play. In the final 3:37 minutes of the period, however, the Generals scored three unanswered goals with Brandon Magee, Mike Wirll and Matt Backhouse slipping pucks past Chiefs goaltender Ryan Demharter.

In the third frame, the Chiefs scored early, but were unable to mount a comeback. Myles Bell notched the final goal of the game, his league-leading 18th of the season.

Although it was the league’s first weekend back in action following the break, the focus is quickly turning towards playoffs.

“You think it’s the second half, but really it’s a month of hockey and you’re kind of gearing up for playoffs right away. It’s a different animal,” said Austring. “The break was certainly nice…but now I think we’re all excited to get back in and get the rust off a little bit further and refine our game to get it to where we need it to be come playoff time.”

The goal, he said, is to continue to get more consistency and structure from the team.

“The games will get tighter. Special teams will be important to you in playoffs so you’ve got to be disciplined, make sure when you get power plays you’re able to score goals and keep goals out when you’re not on the power play,” he said.

“One mistake is the difference between a win or loss, so we’ll make sure we’re working towards mistake free hockey.”

The Generals will face Ryan Smyth’s Stony Plain Eagles this weekend in a home-and-home series which will see them play at home on Friday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m., before hitting the road Saturday.

Game notes

In just their second loss of the season on Saturday Generals defenceman and Captain Don Morrison was named the star of the game … Ryan Kinasewich was named star of the game on Sunday … Shots were 36-24 in favour of the Generals …Attendance was 300.