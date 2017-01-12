Food bank benefits from Twinkle Tours

The Lacombe Flying Club doubled their goal of raising $5,000 for the Lacombe Community Food Bank in December.

The club’s annual Twinkle Tours raised a total of $11,750 for the food bank - over four times what they raised in 2015.

While sub-zero temperatures created a few foggy situations which delayed and postponed a number of flights, it’s safe to say the tours were a success for the second year.

“It’s a great, fun way to raise funds for the food bank,” said the flying club’s Jon Fromm in an interview with the Globe before Christmas.

“We did start last year and we thought it would be great if we could double what we did last year this year. It was a little bit overwhelming, the response, because we actually ended up doing more than four times as much this year.”

While the response was greater than expected, and the 10 pilots volunteering to take Central Albertans on nighttime tours around the region, there’s no word yet on whether the club will start flights earlier next Christmas.

“The plans for next year are still in the early planning stages, so I don’t know if we’ll start earlier,” Fromm said. “Honestly, the response this year was pretty overwhelming and we are going to do it again, but we have a lot more planning to do.”