Blindman Brewing crowdfunding for foeders

Blindman Brewing has launched an Indiegogo campaign in effort to bring two used Cognac foeders to Lacombe from France.

Foeders, which are large oak barrel tanks, have been used by winemakers and specialized European breweries for centuries to age and condition wine and beer. It’s Blindman Brewing’s hope that this will be the next step in expanding the company’s horizons.

“Perhaps the most special aspect of our future foeders is that they’ve been used to age Cognac for years,” said co-founder Kirk Zembal in a release. “We have experience with aging beer in used spirits barrels like bourbon and we hope that we’ll be able to transplant some of that French terroir and Cognac character into our home here in Lacombe and into the beer that we will fill these foeders with.”

Made using wood instead of stainless steel, the foeders allow a slow entry of oxygen into the beer as it sits in the tank for months or years. It reacts with sugars, yeasts and the wood itself to change the beer as it ages, providing the local craft brewery with some interesting options going forward.

Through the campaign, the brewers are looking to pre-sell foeder beer, merchandise and special experiences to raise $20,000 by Feb. 5, 2017.

Vouchers to trade in at a later date for foeder beer are available, as well as the opportunity to take in a livestream seminar where the brewery crew will detail how to open a brewery, from equipment and processes to licensing and related topics.

Merchandise bundles are also available for purchase, as well as a party invite experience in the taproom, or even get the chance to work with the team for a couple of days.

As of Tuesday, they’ve raised 17 per cent of their goal - just shy of $4,000.

While it’s a fairly hefty price tag, there is some risk involved.

For starters, something could happen during shipping, and then there’s the fact no one at the brewery has seen the foeders themselves.

“We’ve arranged for a cooper to make any necessary repairs and a couple upgrades to these foeders and get them ready for their ocean ride out of southwestern France and over to Halifax,” said Zembal. “They’ll overland from there and we hope to get them sometime in late winter or early spring.”

Those looking to chip in can visit the Indiegogo campaign page at www.indiegogo.com/projects/blindman-brewing-our-first-foeders-canada-beer.