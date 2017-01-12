Blackfalds moves forward with green initiatives

Conserving energy and reducing consumption were once again major topics during Blackfalds Town Council’s regular meeting Tuesday evening.

With the provincial government encouraging Albertans to use energy more efficiently, Blackfalds is preparing to convert lighting within the Civic Centre and Family and Community Support Services to LED.

“What we’re hoping the benefit will be for LED is, of course, reducing power usage in our buildings,” said Blackfalds Mayor Melodie Stol, adding other facilities will be looked at for subsequent project phasing.

“We’re trying to look at the buildings and facilities that will have the most bang for their buck and so that’s why we’ve done it in RFP format in order to prioritize our buildings. We need to recognize we only have so many dollars every year for the capital investment because there is a cost in purchasing the LED lights. We can prioritize them and get the best bang for the buck for the taxpayer and make sure that we are trying to reduce our power costs again for the overall budget health.”

RFP packages will be accepted until Feb. 3, with the project to get underway by mid March and completed before April 15, 2017.

Blackfalds may be eligible for additional funding for LED conversion when the provincial government and the Municipal Climate Change Action Centre announce the TAME Express program. The program is expected to provide rebates for energy efficient lighting projects in municipalities.

Details are expected to be announced this week.

Council was also presented with the results of the Municipal Facilities Solar PV Analysis conducted by Sky Fire Energy, which had been approved in October.

The analysis looked at the feasibility of taking on the solar PV project with regards to the Blackfalds Arena, Civic Centre and Abbey Centre as locations for arrays.

While each potential location was estimated to generate over 20 per cent of each building’s annual energy — higher than the array in Leduc which generates about 15 per cent — not all locations would be feasible for the installation of panels at this time.

The Abbey Centre was deemed the best location overall for the installation of solar panels due to the sound structure of the building, and the peak period of usage aligning with the sunnier months of the year.

The Civic Centre, meanwhile, was rated the second-best option, given its location and where sun rays fall on the building. However, Sky Fire Energy’s Greg Sauer told council that installation of panels should wait until the roof was replaced, as it currently shows significant signs of deterioration.

The arena, despite having a nice rooftop layout for solar panels, was not recommended as a place to install solar panels as the building currently does not meet structural standards and would need significant upgrades — likely in the $1-million range —to become a feasible spot for panels.

RCMP year end report

Blackfalds RCMP Staff Sgt. Ken Morrison briefed council on the RCMP’s past year in the community.

As of November, he said the detachment officially shifted to a 24-hour schedule, which resulted in increased response times.

As well, he shared a number of statistics with regards to crime within the community.

In 2016 there were 152 reported persons crimes, which include assaults, harassment and uttering threats.

Assaults were on the rise, with 99 reported this year, as opposed to 70 reported in 2015.

Property crime was also on the rise. A total of 648 reported instances as opposed to 468 last year.

Vehicle theft was also high, with 82 vehicles stolen, as opposed to 65 in 2015. In 2015, 33 break and enters were reported, compared to 53 in 2016.

There was a decrease, however, in motor vehicle collisions, with 90 reported in 2015 and 79 in 2016.

Other council notes

Blackfalds intends to make a request to the Electoral Boundary Commission that the name of the town be included in the riding name, especially at the provincial level. They also intend to voice their preference to be grouped with communities in Lacombe County rather than the City of Red Deer and Red Deer County.

Council also gave support to the Recreation Parks and Culture Board to undertake the Request for Proposal process for the development of a bike skills park.

The project was approved as part of the 2017 Capital Budget for the amount of $500,000, which includes $100,000 for a new parking lot adjacent the park.

The bike skills park will be located near the Skate Park Plaza in the northwest corner of All Star Park. The project completion is set for August 2017.