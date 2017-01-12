Benefit for Bolivia

Music can be healing in more ways than one and perhaps few know this better than Emily Vaillant.

Currently a student at Lacombe Composite High School, Vaillant has already enchanted many members of the community with her voice, including during last year’s Remembrance Day ceremonies, but on Jan. 14, she’s lending her voice to a bigger cause.

A benefit concert for A Better World’s work in Bolivia will be held this Saturday to raise funds for AMe Bolivia Projects.

Vaillant will be one of eight performers, but while music is undoubtedly something she’s passionate about - the cause is just as close to her heart.

“There was a point where I was struggling so much. Do I have to give up music? Is it selfish for me to do when there are these issues? I felt really bad,” Vaillant said. “Then I realized the bigger platform you have, the more you can do.”

She’s visited the country twice and seen first hand the challenges those living there face on a daily basis.

“Bolivia is a really impoverished place. It’s so corrupt, and they have nothing at all,” she said.

During her first trip with A Better World, she worked at shelters in Santa Cruz, helping to set up a medical centre and physical therapy unit for George, a man who single-handedly took care of 50 patients with no funding, using sun chairs for hospital beds.

The same trip, she visited two orphanages, including one for unwed mothers. It was there that she met a 12-year-old girl with a six-month-old baby.

“After seeing that, I couldn’t not come back, so we did a second concert to raise money to bring ukuleles and recorders and teach them music,” she said.

“There was some very musically talented people there. There was one guy - he’d never had any musical training. He couldn’t name the notes, but he showed me his compositions and they were breathtaking.

“The talent is there but they just don’t have the opportunity, so it was cool to spur that.”

She added she felt it was good for those in the orphanages to have that creative outlet, and break up the monotony of chores and field work.

“Having a musical outlet I think is really good for just being grounded and centred, especially when you’re a teenager, not to mention a teenager in Bolivia.

“I’ve felt what music can do for people. You can share that - be it on a stage or helping someone with music therapy. It would be really cool if I could do that one day.”

One day might come sooner than later. Now 18, Vaillant intends on attending the University of British Columbia as an opera major, build a performing career and then use it as a platform to carry out more humanitarian work.

“This is going to be in my life forever. I didn’t plan on it being so pertinent to me, but once you go there, once you see all [the issues], you can’t turn a blind eye to it,” she said.

“I would like to go back to Bolivia, but A Better World has a lot of awesome projects they do. They do work in South America, Afghanistan...I want to do more work across the world.”

Vaillant won’t be the only one lending her voice and musical talent. She’ll be joined by her mom, Patti Vaillant, Julie Thompson, Jessica Hall, Nicol Bartolay, Keenan Nooskey, Clint Colegrave and Mark Haynal.

The concert will be held at 7 p.m. in the chapel at Burman University. Entry to the event is by free will donation.

All proceeds go directly towards work done in Bolivia.

More information on A Better World, their projects and past work can be found at www.abwcanada.ca.