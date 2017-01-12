Beef jerky, Marco Polo's journey and Guinness

Now that the New Year celebrations are behind us, we can get down to our regular business and hope for a good year. I hope you all had a good time on New Years’ Eve. Gone are the days when I would be out carousing – that is if I was not on night duty. In London (U.K.) to be in Trafalgar Square or Piccadilly Circus on that night was always exciting.

Going out for a walk over the holiday season was cold but the sidewalks were not too bad as most people had cleaned off the snow. There are still a few that have not been cleaned off so one has to be careful and it is often better to walk along the side of the road. I guess the dog owners don’t have any choice about getting out in the cold although I see fewer than usual at the moment.

The stands at the Christmas Farmers Markets were so full of good stuff and so enjoyable. Gifts of all kinds could be had and the Christmas baking saves a lot of work at home. I guess it will be a while before the next market will be open. Probably in May, I guess, though with a different focus.

I was given an unexpected gift at Christmas: beef jerky. I had only vaguely heard the expression before but had never actually seen it or eaten it. So of course I had to look it up and how interesting that was. There are different stories of who actually were the first people to use it and it is a toss-up as to whether it was the Native Americans thousands of year ago, or whether it was the Incas. The language of the Incas used the word “Ch’arki” to describe the meat that they dried and carried with them as they travelled and that dates back to the 1500s, but the North American natives have a good case as some say they were making it thousands of years ago. When the white men came, they taught them how to cut and prepare the meat into long strips and then how to smoke it and thus could have meat on their travels. I learn something new every day. It’s never boring.

More normal gifts for me included books of course and I have three that I will have the pleasure of reading. A book that I must finish first, though, is one I have on loan from a friend about a very interesting historical figure, Marco Polo an Italian from Venice. Travel is so easy these days but in 1271 A.D. when Marco was 17, he and his uncle went on a trip of 15,000 miles which lasted for 24 years. Imagine! There were no trains, cars etc. and it really is an extraordinary accomplishment. Another historical figure that is mentioned in the book is the Kublai’Khan the leader of the Mongolian Empire and historical Mongolian Hordes. Reading history makes you realize how empires have their day in the sun and then gradually fall away e.g the Roman Empire and, more recently, the British Empire.

I remember when I first came to Alberta I became aware that the Canadian pubs were not like the British ones. I was used to being able to go into a pub with a couple of girl friends and had no problem, but in Canada I could only go into a pub with an “escort,” and into a room labelled “Ladies and Escorts” which meant I had to have male company in order to enjoy a glass of Guinness. I also remember going into a restaurant and asking for wine. The waiter said: “You’ve got to be kidding!” I had come from Montreal where it had not been a problem and in asking why Alberta was different I learned about the Alberta liquor laws. Things have changed quite a bit since then!