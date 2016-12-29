Funnyman Steve Martin has deleted a tribute tweet to Carrie Fisher after his followers accused him of sexism.

The comedian felt his social media comment following the actress’ death on Tuesday was cute, but he quickly realized you have to be careful what you write on Twitter.

The now-deleted tweet read: “When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well.”

Followers were quick to slam The Pink Panther star, with one writing: “Seriously @SteveMartinToGo quit being such a jerk for thinking Carrie Fisher was beautiful and saying so on the occasion of her death...”

Others defended the comedian, stating it was clear he was just paying tribute to an old friend.

“Am I missing something?” one wrote. “What is the squawk about? Sounded lovely to me.”

Another follower added: “If you were upset by Steve Martin’s tweet about Carrie Fisher, congratulations! You are officially addicted to outrage. Now, seek help.”