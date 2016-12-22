Escape reality at new downtown arcade

Escape the stress of the real world and experience virtual reality at the city’s newest entertainment destination.

One moment you’re in a post-apocalyptic themed room reminiscent of Fallout in downtown Lacombe. The next, you can be thousands of feet underwater face-to-face with a whale, standing on the edge of a mountain overlooking a lake, or wildly dodging attacks from zombies and other enemies.

All it takes is slipping on the VR headset at The Gallery Virtual Reality Arcade, located in the former Gallery on Main space on 50 Ave., which opened earlier this month.

While it’s the latest trend in the gaming world, owner Sebastian Oana says its more than just gaming, but finds it difficult to truly explain what VR is.

“Most people don’t really know what VR is,” he said. “You’re immersed, you’re in another world. You can tell people that, but to really get the feel of how real it felt for you, they have to experience it.”

The idea to open the arcade first came to Oana in June, when the only VR arcade in the country was in Toronto. Since then, however, they’ve been popping up across the country, with more and more Canadians wanting to experience VR for themselves.

“I’ve waited for this since I was 14, because they invented it in 1993. It’s taken this long for technology and computer power to catch up,” he said.

While there’s a certain allure to virtual reality, Oana doesn’t believe it will have the quite the same addictive nature associated with standard games.

“Parents will want to send their kids here because its only an hour, two hours, and they get a work out,” he said. “Could it be addictive? Sure, but you’re working out at the same time. You’re not going to sit on the couch for 10 hours.”

While the arcade’s only been open for nearly two weeks, he already has repeat customers and says its been amazing to see how the VR experience changes those in the community.

“People come in here cold and grumpy and shy and when they take the headset off, there’s a glow on their face and happiness,” he said. “You can be in the worst move ever and just escape.”

For some, the VR experience has become a family bonding experience. Oana says a 66-year-old grandfather brought his 12-year-old grandson in to try it out. They both played the same game and laughed about slicing zombies up afterwards.

“On the way home, they were bonding a gap of 54 years between them. Where else would a grandfather and grandson go and bond the way they did over this experience?”

For those wanting to have the VR experience themselves, free demos are currently being provided, conditional to availability.

Currently, there’s 28 different games, and times can be booked for $25 per hour. To book, contact The Gallery Virtual Reality Arcade via their Facebook or Twitter accounts, or via phone at (403)348-9466.