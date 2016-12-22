Donation helps bring bike patrol to city

Lacombe Police Service(LPS) will soon have a new pair of rides to better serve the community.

A two-man bike patrol unit will be added to the city in the spring, thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Lacombe Kinsmen Club this past week.

The idea for the unit came from Cst. Jeff Hewitt who says he has seen first hand how bike patrol can better a police agency’s involvement with the community.

“You’re very approachable on a bike. Having come from the RCMP, I worked on a bike unit there and people love the bike,” he said. “It’s one way you can interact with the community. It’s a little less intimidating.”

The bikes will also provide LPS with a little more versatility when it comes to community events and reducing crime in the city.

“For nighttime, its great. We have a lot of theft from vehicle so it’s a great way to go through back alleys unheard. They can hear vehicles, so you can sneak up on people and just different events like when we have Lacombe Days here. They’re just great for people to interact with.”

The $5,000 donated will cover the cost of two bicycles and equipment and gear needed, including a hitch to carry hydration packs, emergency kits and other supplies.

Bike patrol instruction will be provided with Hewitt providing training for LPS members.

“I’m hoping once the snow melts we can have a couple members trained this spring and have them ready for the summertime,” he said. “Myself, I’m the School Resource Officer, so once the snow melts I’ll be riding a bike to school.”

The plan is to introduce the unit to the city through bike rodeos and teaching kids proper bike safety, how to wear a helmet and the rules of the road.

While the bike patrol unit should help improve LPS efficiency and ability to serve the community, the interaction it will bring between LPS and city’s youth is what resonated with the Lacombe Kinsmen.

“It wasn’t just the direct community involvement, it was the direct community involvement with the kids that we get with this,” said Lacombe Kinsmen Club President Klaas Kikstra. “Helping kids on the bikes – that was a big reason [for the donation].”

The Lacombe Kinsmen are big supporters of community initiatives. Recently, they donated $5,000 to help build a school playground in Blackfalds.