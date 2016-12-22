Blackfalds RCMP find remains of missing person

The body of a missing Red Deer woman have been found on a rural property near Blackfalds.

On Dec. 16, Blackfalds RCMP were alerted to the discovery of human remains on a property near the town. Red Deer RCMP Forensic Identification Section and Major Crimes South completed an examination of the scene and investigated the circumstances of the discovery.

An autopsy was conducted at the Calgary Medical Examiner’s Office on Dec. 19, with results identifying the body as that of missing 49-year-old Lorie Nichols who was last seen on Feb. 23, 2016.

The RCMP are not investigating this as a suspicious death and there is no connection between Nichols and the person who found her remains in the field.

There will be no further information on the investigation.