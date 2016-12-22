All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth

The famous song, “All I Want For Christmas Is My 2 Front Teeth” has graced the airways since 1948. You may have chuckled if you heard it on the radio this Christmas season. We at Aurora Dental want to share the history behind the song and how it brings attention to the impact of missing teeth. For those unfamiliar with Don Gardner’s beloved Christmas tune, it plays,

“Everybody Pauses and stares at me

These two teeth are gone as you can see

I don't know just who to blame for this catastrophe!

But my one wish on Christmas Eve is as plain as it can be!

Gee, if I could only

have my two front teeth,

then I could wish you

‘Merry Christmas!’”

Gardner was a music teacher who one day asked his 2nd grade class what they wanted for Christmas, and as they replied, he noticed they were all missing at least one tooth. He then wrote the song in 30 minutes. In a 1955 interview, he said, “I was amazed at the way that silly little song was picked up by the whole country.”

Despite its humorous message for kids and adults alike, it can be common to lose a tooth. Teeth may be lost naturally at a young age or adults may lose them from poor home care, tooth decay, trauma, or illness. Tooth loss can affect self-esteem, make chewing difficult, and cause some to refrain from appearing in public.

It can be challenging to decide what to do after losing a tooth since there are a number of options for replacement such as Implants, bridges and dentures. It’s important however to replace missing teeth in order to restore both function and confidence. If your Christmas wish is to replace two or more or even all of your teeth, we can help! Call us today to set up a consultation to discuss your treatment options.

Wishing you and your family a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

- Your Friends at Aurora Dental Group Lacombe